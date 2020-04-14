Coming off last week’s big rally, U.S. stocks closed mostly down Monday.
Most sectors were lower, with consumer discretionary outperforming the market on e-commerce strength.
In economic news, a historic agreement among oil-producing countries was reached to cut 13 percent of world oil production, the largest single output reduction in history. The agreement will curtail oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day.
U.S. Treasuries were lower as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.2 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $12.40 to $1,765.20, and crude oil prices fell 4 cents to $22.72 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.39 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.75 percent.
