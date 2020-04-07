U.S. stocks closed higher Monday, with all sectors in positive territory.
Technology and utilities sectors were the strongest performers.
In corporate news, new concerns arose about the settlement deal between PG&E and California wildfire victims.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve announced it would create a program to purchase small-business payroll loans.
Treasury prices fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.4 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $62.70 to $1,708.40, and crude oil prices fell $1.95 to $26.39 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.27 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.66 percent.
