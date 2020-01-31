U.S. stocks recouped early morning losses to close higher Thursday.
In earnings news, shares of Facebook slumped, while shares of Tesla rose following quarterly results.
In economic news, gross domestic product rose by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter, although consumer spending growth lagged expectations.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 941 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers
Gold rose $5.60 to $1,576, and crude oil prices fell 56 cents to $52.77 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.05 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.58 percent.
