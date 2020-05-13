Coloradans have lost more than 20 million jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of State Planning and Budgeting reported Tuesday in its May 2020 Economic Forecast.
Colorado’s tourism and energy industries, which are a significant part of the state’s economy, have been impacted significantly and are expected to rebound more slowly than other industries, according to a press release.
More than 16 percent of the state’s workers have filed unemployment claims since mid-March, predominantly in low-wage industries.
In Colorado, consumer activity was down 50.5 percent for clothing and accessories in March. It was also down 26.8 percent at furniture and home stores, 26.5 percent at food services and drinking places, 25.6 percent at vehicle and parts dealers, 23.3 percent at toy, music and book stores, 19.7 percent at department stores, 17.2 percent at gas stations and 15.1 percent at electronics and appliance stores.
On the other hand, consumer activity at grocery stores was up 26.9 percent in March. It was also up 3.1 percent for online shopping, 4.3 percent for health and personal care stores and 1.2 percent at building material and garden dealers.
Colorado’s General Fund revenue is expected to fall by 7.4 percent in Fiscal Year 2019-20 and by another 7.5 percent in FY 2020-21. The General Fund revenue forecast was revised down from the March forecast by a total of $3.4 billion through June 30, 2021, and by $5.5 billion over the forecast period through June 30, 2022.
The report stated the decline is due not only to impact of the pandemic-induced recession but also due to federal tax policy changes in the CARES Act that will reduce the state’s income tax collections from businesses by more than $400 million during the forecast period.
Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order April 30 proactively making specific cuts with the least possible impact to state programs and services. That reduced $228.7 million from the budget. The General Fund reserve now is projected to be $3.4 billion below the proposed statutory reserve amount for FY 2020-21.
Recovery from the recession is expected to be slow and highly contingent upon progress against the virus, the report stated.
“Just as families across Colorado are tightening their belts because of this pandemic, so is our state. I know this is a difficult time for many hardworking people and Coloradans are doing all they can to make ends meet,” Polis said.
“This pandemic is affecting the global economy, and Colorado is not immune to this economic crisis. This is a challenging budgetary environment, and everyone is working hard to ensure Colorado remains on the right path. We are all in this together and we will get through it together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.