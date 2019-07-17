by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Ever since Cindy Martinez was little, growing up in Salida, she wanted an ice cream business.
“It was great growing up here, but we didn’t have an ice cream truck,” she said.
On Memorial Day, she and husband Scott began their ice cream business, Blue Truck Ice Cream.
The truck is a 1949 Dodge B Series that Scott’s grandfather, Walter Madison, purchased in 1950 at Chaffee County Motor Co. in Salida. It has a refrigerated compartment on the back.
Madison used it to haul cattle for years, Scott said. In the late 1970s, it became Scott’s truck. The truck is still mostly original, he said.
He has been restoring the truck over the last 22 years. They added the refrigerator for ice cream last September. The family refers to the truck as “Walter,” after Scott’s grandfather.
It’s a labor of love keeping the truck running, Scott said.
They looked for a long time to figure out how to go about entering the ice cream business, Scott said, finally settling on the blue truck. They had the refrigerator specially made in California.
Their son Avery drives the truck and manages the company website.
Blue Truck has been serving ice cream at special events, in downtown Salida, at breweries and in residential neighborhoods. The ice cream truck has no fixed route.
Cindy said it’s nice to share the truck with people. She said it attracts a lot of elderly people who remember their childhoods and children, some of whom have never seen an ice cream truck before.
