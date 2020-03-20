Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Little Red Hen Bakery, 302 G St., to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The independently owned bakery specializes in artisan bread, scones and muffins. According to the chamber’s website, the bakery tries to use organic and local ingredients as much as possible. Whole wheat flour is milled by the store on Gosar Farm.
Owners Emily and Andrew Walker purchased the business just over a year ago. Emily Walker began working as an employee about four years ago. She said she wanted to delay their ribbon cutting so that it would land on their first anniversary.
Little Red Hen Bakery is open every day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Sunday, when it opens at 7 a.m.
More information about Little Red Hen Bakery can be found at facebook.com/littleredhensalida.
