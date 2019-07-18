How do you invest your money?

I get asked regularly about what I do with my own investment dollars. Usually, those asking the question are hoping to glean some new insight into a hot stock tip or when to jump in or out of investment markets.
My answers are inevitably disappointing.
As a believer in Modern Portfolio Theory, I much prefer to manage my money based on achieving the greatest possible rate of return for the amount of investment risk I am willing to accept.
Rather than trying to repeatedly pick individual winners or perfectly time when to go in and out of investments, I instead focus on designing the right investment mix of assets that will both grow and preserve my dollars.
Finding that right mix for each person depends on a number of factors.
First, identify any “risks” you undertake in your life outside of how you manage your investment portfolio.
Do you have adequate health insurance if you are seriously injured?
Do you have a spouse or family members who are partially or fully financially dependent on you?
Being self-employed is another influencer on investing decisions as typically more cash on-hand is needed by small business owners.
Next, be honest with yourself about your own emotional risk tolerance. That is to say, everyone’s personalities and how we mentally process changes in our investment accounts can be profoundly different.
For example, someone who is very risk averse might have a hard time losing any value in investments without that worrying them all night.
Someone with a high tolerance for risk might excitedly look at that same situation and realize that this is an excellent long-term buying opportunity.
Neither person is wrong.
The important aspect of this to understand is how those changes in their investments affect their behavior.
If losing money in your investments causes you pain and makes you retreat to safety, then you should probably choose a conservative investment allocation.
If you’re not happy with losing money but able to maintain your investment strategy, then you should probably choose a moderate investment allocation.
If you’re able to maintain your investment strategy despite occasionally significant and ongoing losses, then you might consider an aggressive investment allocation.
Once you comprehend what you can emotionally tolerate, then you should focus on what you need from your investment portfolio to achieve your goals.
In other words, how much growth do I need to get out of my investments to have enough money to last the rest of my life?
This is where prudent financial planning is so imperative.
When you understand how you are currently positioned in relation to your financial goals and what is required of you to get where you want, then you’ll simply make better decisions all along the way.
If you’re behind on your goals, then you’ll have time to make adjustments.
You may very well find that you are significantly ahead of where you need to be. In that case, why would you take on any more risk in your investments than you might need?
I personally know investors who have saved plenty to last their lifetime but still jeopardize their own otherwise cohesive financial plan because of the investment risks they continue to undertake.
Don’t bet what you can’t afford to lose, especially if winning isn’t going to be that helpful to you.
Once you’ve determined the risk investment mix for yourself, finding the right holdings for each asset class isn’t too difficult. I recommend leaning toward low-cost, tax-efficient investments that provide exceptional diversification within each asset class.
So how do I invest my money?
I save regularly, I rebalance annually, and I choose an investment mix that gives me the best return for the amount of risk I’m willing to accept.
How do you invest your money?
Please be sure to contact your tax advisor for how the advice in this column pertains to your situation.
