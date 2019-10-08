U.S. equities ended lower today, led by the consumer staples and energy sectors.
In corporate news, General Electric announced that it will freeze pension plans for about 20,000 salaried workers effective January 2021.
Economic news was light today.
Treasury bond prices fell as interest rates rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 96 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,478.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was light, with 1.76 billion shares traded. Advancers and decliners numbers were close Monday.
Gold fell $15 to $1,497.90, silver fell .02 cents to $17.42 and crude oil prices rose 8 cents to $52.89 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.06 percent.
The 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.56 percent
