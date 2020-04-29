U.S. stocks ended lower Tuesday.
The health care sector led decliners, while energy stocks posted gains.
In corporate news, Harley-Davidson announced a 95 percent cut to its quarterly dividend.
In economic news, consumer-sentiment readings from the Conference Board, a private research group, dropped sharply for April.
Treasury prices rose as yields declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $5.10 to $1,718.70, and crude oil prices rose 15 cents to $12.63 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.21 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.61 percent.
