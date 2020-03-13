U.S. stocks finished Thursday lower. All sectors continued to post declines as COVID-19 fears remain elevated.
In corporate news, UPS announced that board member Carol Tome will take over as CEO on June 1.
Treasury prices were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 2.2 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered Advancers.
Gold fell $71.40 to $1,570.90. Crude oil prices fell $1.94 to $31.04 barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.43 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .82 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.