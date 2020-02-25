The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day 1,031 points lower Monday. All stock market sectors posted declines.
In corporate news Berkshire Hathaway reported fourth-quarter earnings over the weekend that were below expectations.
In economic news, the San Francisco Fed reported that recent weakness in inflation is the result of public concerns around the Fed not having enough tools to stimulate the economy in the next downturn.
Treasury prices rose as yields dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.2 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered Advancers.
Gold rose $12.20 to $1,661.00. Crude oil prices fell $2.11 cents to $51.27 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.83 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.37 percent.
