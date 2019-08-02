U.S. stocks finished lower Thursday on news of fresh tariffs.
Industrial and financial shares led the decline after President Trump tweeted that the U.S. will levy a 10 perent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods starting in September.
Falling oil prices pulled energy shares lower.
In economic news, initial jobless claims and manufacturing data came in as expected.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.32 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $29.27 to $1,443.05, silver rose 7 cents to $16.33, and crude oil prices fell $4.18 to $54.40 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.44 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.89 percent.
