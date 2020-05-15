Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce members still have the opportunity to pick up a free “Small Business Strong” poster to hang in their business window.
To pick one up, knock on the door of the chamber building at 406 U.S. 50, and a staff member will hand one out.
To be featured in the chamber’s Facebook business compilation video, send the chamber a picture of the poster displayed in the window or with the owner holding it in front of the building.
Chaffee Printing Center donated its services to print the posters.
