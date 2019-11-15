Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Relaxation Dental Specialties to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The practice was purchased by Dr. Nicholas Brown in 2018.
Relaxation Dental offers advanced dental procedures such as oral surgeries, cosmetic dentistry, dental implant placement, Invisalign and Sedation Dentistry techniques.
Sedation Dentistry is Brown’s main area of expertise.
For more information, visit Relaxationdentalspecialties.com or call 719-539-3145.
