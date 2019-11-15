Relaxation Dental Specialties

Relaxation Dental Specialties is welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Linda McCoy, Kristina Hiser, Julie Foster, Dr. Nicholas Brown, Stephanie Amend, Jessie Brown, Angel Rowell, Michael Varnum, Gary Buchanan and Shiela Moore. Middle: Dave Chelf, Teresa King, Rhonni Bushnell, Shaylyn Sabol, Meredith Takacs, John Takacs, Ken Leisher, Jennifer Leighton-Scanga, Billy Marquis, Art Gentile and Sam Johnson. Back: Mark Moore, Kai Brown, Jason Gobin, James Bove and Dave Potts.

 Photo by Sam Klomhaus

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Relaxation Dental Specialties to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The practice was purchased by Dr. Nicholas Brown in 2018.

Relaxation Dental offers advanced dental procedures such as oral surgeries, cosmetic dentistry, dental implant placement, Invisalign and Sedation Dentistry techniques.

Sedation Dentistry is Brown’s main area of expertise.

For more information, visit Relaxationdentalspecialties.com or call 719-539-3145.

