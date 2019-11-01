Solvista Health recently named Andrea Carlstrom as its Board Member of the Year.
Carlstrom is Chaffee County public health director and has served on the Solvista Health board since 2016.
“I am humbled by the recent recognition as Board Member of the Year,” Carlstrom said in a press release. “It is an honor to represent Solvista Health, and I look forward to the challenging, but promising, road ahead to improve and expand behavioral health services and supports in our rural area.”
A former employee of Solvista Health, Carlstrom has worked in health care systems, community health foundations, residential mental health, community mental health and public health.
She spends much of her spare time volunteering for local nonprofit groups, including Ark Valley Helping Hands and Sage Generation.
Carlstrom also is an advocate for Mental Health First Aid, Safe Zone education, parental wellness, legislation and public policy and health equity and is participates on the regional substance abuse coalition.
She was recently honored at the 2019 Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council’s annual conference with the Age of Achievement Award for her outstanding contributions to advance behavioral and public health in rural Colorado.
Brian Turner, Solvista Health CEO, said, “Andrea is passionate, kind, dedicated and the first to roll up her sleeves in service to our communities. She embodies the spirit of Solvista Health. She knows the best path forward is always working together to give everyone the best opportunity for health, wellness and purpose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.