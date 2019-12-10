Members of the Salida Hospital District board of directors broke ground Monday on the expansion of Buena Vista Health Center.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO Bob Morasko thanked several people and entities that made the expansion project possible, including Mountain Height Baptist Church, the hospital board of directors, HRRMC Foundation board members, Department of Local Affairs, HRRMC Foundation donors, the local press, Ron Christianson, YOW Architects and Collarelli Construction.
The nearly $6 million project will add about 10,000 square feet to the facility.
Among the changes planned with the addition of the new space will be the relocation of cardiac-rehabilitation in the current rehabilitation space, and rehabilitation, including physical, occupational and speech therapy, will move to a larger space in the new expansion.
A new lab, digital X-ray and ultrasound will all be in the new building. New equipment will be purchased for all three areas.
Solvista Health will have seven rooms available for behavioral health treatment, and the number of treatment rooms will be expanded to 10 as well as the addition of new office space.
One of the new services that will be available when the expansion is complete is moderate complex laboratory testing, which is expected to cut down on consumers having to go to Salida for lab work.
Morasko said the expansion will take what was a little family clinic and propel it toward being a medical center.
The current expansion is only the first step in the process to grow the facility. Other expansions are planned in the coming years that will continue to expand services for consumers in Buena Vista and visitors to the area.
Morasko said about 40 percent of patients to the facility in the summer season, especially in the walk-in clinic, are out-of-state visitors to the area.
Much of the new equipment for the clinic is coming from a $654,000 grant from the Department of Local Affairs. The HRRMC Foundation applied for the grant. DOLA Regional Manager Christine Doon said the medical center’s goals in purchasing new equipment for the expansion fit well into Gov. Jared Polis’ initiative to lower health care costs in Colorado.
The foundation itself raised $73,000 with its annual Jewel Ball fundraiser. That money will also go toward equipping the Buena Vista expansion.
Dr. Tom White of the Buena Vista Health Clinic said the expansion is the beginning of taking the level of medical care in Buena Vista to a new level with a total community medical facility with the capacity to provide care now and in the future.
Salida Hospital District board member and Buena Vista resident Jean Moltz said she thinks the expansion of the facility is wonderful.
She said she’s been pushing for a walk-in clinic expansion and thinks it will be great when the new and expanded services are open next year.
Board member Tom Eve, who is on the board’s facilities committee, said the expansion is currently estimated to be complete in September.
Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the Buena Vista Health Center was welcomed to the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
