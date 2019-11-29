Ramón and Ruby Herrera have moved their Tacos El Tapatio food truck business into the building at 136 E. Second St.
Since they opened their doors they have welcomed old customers to the new space and hope to attract new customers to the restaurant.
Ramón does most of the cooking, and the menu still features their popular street tacos.
With a larger kitchen and more storage space, the menu has expanded and features a variety of items, including traditional Mexican food such as burritos and enchiladas as well as several seafood dishes.
Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m., featuring breakfast burritos, chilaquiles, eggs and pancakes.
From 11 a.m.-8 p.m. the regular lunch and dinner menu is served.
The Herreras have been in Salida for 14 years and have been running their food truck business since July, but a restaurant was always the dream, Ruby said.
She said most of their former food truck customers have come to eat at the new restaurant, and it’s nice to have a place for them to sit and to be able to serve them.
The restaurant does not have a liquor license, but the Herreras are working on obtaining one.
“We’ll have margaritas pretty soon,” Ruby said.
Tacos El Tapatio is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
