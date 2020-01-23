Buena Vista – October’s sales tax returns improved by 16.3 percent last year over the record revenue collected in that month in 2018.
The town collected $309,225.07 in October last year, according to a report from Buena Vista Treasurer Michelle Stoke.
That puts returns collected so far for 2019 at 13.85 percent over what was collected in 2018 and 11.06 percent more than budgeted revenue for 2019, she said.
The shoulder-season month, when the first snowfall after summer is often seen, has been one of the fastest-growing months of the year. Between 2017 and 2018, October’s returns grew by 27.8 percent.
Compared to 2013, when the town drew in $170,545 in sales tax in October, 2019’s returns are 81.3 percent higher, trailing only August and September in growth during that period.
Last year, September’s returns were nearly double what was collected in 2013 during that month (99.27 percent higher, to be precise). August returns in 2019 were 88.88 percent higher than in 2013.
Between 2018 and 2019, August’s receipts grew by 26.16 percent and September’s grew by 20.9 percent.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
