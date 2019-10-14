U.S. equities ended higher Friday, led by the industrial sector.
The Federal Reserve announced it will begin to purchase Treasury bills starting Tuesday.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices fell as interest rates rose.
For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed about 243 points higher, or 0.9 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 933.4 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by 3-1 margin.
Gold fell $10.60 to $1,490.30, silver rose 4 cents to $17.55, and crude oil rose $1.17 to $54.72 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.2 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.73 percent.
