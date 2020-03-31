U.S. stocks rose Monday as markets monitored progression of the coronavirus and governmental stimulus measures globally.
Over the weekend, President Trump declared social distancing guidelines will remain in place through April.
In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson announced it expects to start clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine candidate by September. If trials are successful, the company hopes to produce the first batches of the vaccine by early 2021.
U.S. Treasuries were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.3 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $13 to $1,641.10, and crude oil prices fell $1.18 to $20.33 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.33 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.71 percent.
