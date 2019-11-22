Riveting Experience Jewelry

Riveting Experience Jewelry is welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Dave Chelf, Angel Rowell, Nicole Hansen, Harry Hansen, Dvora Kanegis and Jim Miller. Middle: Stephanie Amend, Michael Varnum, Dave Potts, Ken Leisher and Harry Payton. Back: Mark Moore, Art Gentile and Sam Johnson.

 Photo by Sam Klomhaus

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Riveting Experience Jewelry, 121 N. F St., to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owned and operated by Harry and Nicole Hansen, Riveting Experience is a “wine and design,” make-your-own jewelry studio.

The Hansens are both award-winning metalsmiths. At Riveting Experience, patrons can texture, shape, form and personalize the components to create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry while enjoying some wine or a beer.

Patrons can create earrings, bracelets, pendants, necklaces, hat labels, wine charms, key chains and pet tags.

For more information, visit rivetingexperiencejewelry.com/.

