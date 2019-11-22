Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Riveting Experience Jewelry, 121 N. F St., to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owned and operated by Harry and Nicole Hansen, Riveting Experience is a “wine and design,” make-your-own jewelry studio.
The Hansens are both award-winning metalsmiths. At Riveting Experience, patrons can texture, shape, form and personalize the components to create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry while enjoying some wine or a beer.
Patrons can create earrings, bracelets, pendants, necklaces, hat labels, wine charms, key chains and pet tags.
For more information, visit rivetingexperiencejewelry.com/.
