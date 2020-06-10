U.S. equities ended mixed Tuesday.
Technology was the best-performing sector, while energy was worst-performing.
In economic news, the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index was reported above expectations for May.
In corporate news, airlines were forecast to lose $84 billion this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the International Air Transport Association.
Treasury prices rose as yields declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1.2 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $14.50 to $1,719.60, and crude oil prices rose 62 cents to $38.81 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.58 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.83 percent.
