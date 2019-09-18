by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida Hospital District board met Tuesday in Buena Vista, where Tom Eve gave the directors a timeline for the Buena Vista Health Center addition.
Eve said Colarelli Construction of Colorado Springs, the same contractor that built the Outpatient Pavilion at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, had the low bid for the job. The firm is in the process of hiring subcontractors, and the work should begin in a few weeks.
The addition is scheduled to be completed in April.
Finishing work on the second and third floors of the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.
Eve said the new therapy pool on the second floor has been completed and staff is being trained in its use.
The directors also expressed their appreciation to outgoing Marketing and Public Relations Director Marji Ackermann for her hard work during her tenure at the hospital. Ackermann is due to retire at the end of the month.
Hospital CEO Bob Morasko welcomed new physician Dr. Kathy Arrambide to the hospital staff. Arrambide’s specialties are medical oncology and hematology.
Jean Moltz gave a report on the progress of the Jewel Ball, the HRRMC Foundation’s annual fundraiser. The event will take place Sept. 28 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds and will feature dinner, dancing and 20 live auction items. Moltz said 368 tickets have been sold to the event already.
In other business the board:
• Heard a financial report from Finance Vice President Lesley Fagerberg.
• Approved the consent agenda, including purchase of two NuStep Cross Trainers for Buena Vista Health Center and Acute Care.
• Approved renewal of HRRMC Foundation enterprise status.
The board then adjourned to executive session to discuss risk management and grievances, real property negotiations in Cotopaxi and Saguache, provider agreements and Custer County negotiations.
