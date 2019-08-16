Nicole Wik of Chamberlain, South Dakota, got a little emotional as Janine Marr of Bangs Salon finished putting her hair in highlighting foils Thursday at the salon.
Nicole’s mom, Deana Wik, captured a few photos on her cellphone.
It was the last time longtime hairstylist and friend Marr would be doing the Wiks’ hair after 16 years.
Marr is hanging up her scissors and color brushes to pursue her next career as a real estate agent with Pinon Real Estate Group.
While Bangs Salon will remain open, owner-operator Marr said she won’t be behind a chair anymore.
She worked with her last customers, the Wiks, Thursday.
They were also Marr’s first customers in Salida 16 years ago at another salon.
Nicole was 7½ the first time she came in with her mom and offered to sing for Marr while she was working on Deana.
The three laughed about the memory as they reminisced during Thursday’s appointment.
The Wiks, originally from Buena Vista, now live in South Dakota but have continued to have their hair done by Marr when they come back to visit.
Marr said Deana was her biggest supporter when she was starting out and referred about 30 longtime customers to her over the years.
She said the decision to leave the salon was a hard one, but she didn’t see herself doing hair for the next 10 years and needed to be more available to show properties as the real estate business gets busier.
When looking through her books to determine an end date for doing hair, Marr said she went about eight weeks out so she could say goodbye to her customers and saw that the Wiks were scheduled.
She said she thought it would be a good way to end this chapter in her life, with her very first customers as the last.
