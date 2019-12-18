by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
After a year and a half in business, Centennial Tattoo has already expanded through a location change and an additional tattoo artist.
The studio is owned by Amanda Sharpless, who used to be its sole employee before recently taking on Adam Kane as an artist. The duo has more than 30 years of industry experience combined.
The shop was formerly on Blake Street but moved to 110 W. First St. after Sharpless was offered a space by Ruby Blues owners Michael Almeida and Valerie Spanier. She said it took about two months to fully move in.
Sharpless has been tattooing since 2008 but has been involved in the industry since 2005, according to Centennial Tattoo’s website. As a child, she would frequently draw in her room late at night. Later, she chose to start making a living through art by graduating with a degree in fine arts from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
She spent two years as an apprentice in Colorado Springs. Eventually, she began working for Tribal Rites in Boulder. After eight years in Boulder, Sharpless decided to move to Salida to open her own tattoo shop.
She said her personal favorite style of tattoo is anything with bold black lines and an aspect of realism, but there really isn’t anything she would not take on.
“We really pride ourselves on being welcoming to everybody,” Sharpless said. “In shops that I’ve been in, there’s a lot of pretense and artists take themselves very seriously. And I take my work seriously, but ... we don’t feel like we’re better than anyone, and everybody’s ideas are valid and should be heard.”
Kane was raised in New Jersey but moved to Colorado to attend Western Colorado University in 1998. In 2001, he became an apprentice for a tattoo shop in Bellingham, Washington, and went on to work in several other states, including Florida, Minnesota and New Mexico. He moved to Salida to be closer to family.
He said his personal favorite style of tattooing is traditional because its simple, bold imagery is what got him into tattooing in the first place.
Centennial Tattoo accepts both walk-ins and appointments and can be reached at centennialtattoo.com/ or 719-301-9116.
