U.S. stocks closed higher Monday.
All sectors advanced with energy, technology and the communications services sectors leading the day.
In corporate news, Estée Lauder closed up more than 12 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings above consensus analyst estimates. Demand for its products was robust across emerging markets, led by strong sales growth in China.
Economic news was light.
Treasury bond prices fell, as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 803 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $12.10 to $1,500.40, silver fell 24 cents to $16.87, and crude oil rose $1.32 to $56.13 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.09 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.61 percent.
