U.S. stocks ended down Friday.
The energy sector led decliners while consumer staples outperformed.
In corporate news, ExxonMobil reported its first quarterly loss in nearly 30 years, as the impact of COVID-19 weighs on oil demand.
In economic news, the U.S. Institute for Supply Management reported its manufacturing index fell to its lowest reading since the Great Recession.
Treasury prices were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51 points, or 0.2 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 971 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $14.90 to $1,709.10, and crude oil prices rose 95 cents to $19.79 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.26 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.62 percent.
