by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Lesley Fagerberg, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice president of financial services, presented the hospital budget at the Salida Hospital District board meeting Nov. 26.
Fagerberg told the board the estimated 2020 operating budget gross revenue was $183 million, up from 2019 projected gross revenue of $169 million.
The net revenue for 2020 is projected to be $91 million.
Key components of the 2020 operating and capital budgets include:
Total employee count: Fagerberg estimates a total employee count of 555 by Dec. 31. By Dec. 31, 2020, that count is expected to increase by 51 new positions, she said. Full-time equivalents are also projected to increase from 416 in 2019 to 477 in 2020.
The increase is driven by growth seen in clinic services, some of which are new to the hospital and others that are expanding.
Excess of revenue over expense: This was projected to decrease from the 2019 estimate of $6,998,164 to an estimate of $5,357,498 in 2020. Fagerberg attributed that decrease to both physical growth and the addition of positions.
Capital equipment budget: Last year’s projection was estimated at $2,325,000. The 2020 estimate ranges from $4,488,078 to $5,317,597. Fagerberg said that included certain items on a contingency basis.
“We may or may not have equipment breakdowns,” she said.
All of those items would be short-listed on the capital budget and would be pending approval by the board.
Building and facilities development: Fagerberg said the hospital did a lot of building in 2019 with an estimated expenditure of $26,661,000, which includes outlay for the Outpatient Pavilion. The 2020 budget calls for $5,660,000 in anticipated spending on building and facilities.
Net change in cash flow: Cash flow is projected to be negative for the second year, Fagerberg reported.
She said that is to be expected when looking at the level of inflow, in terms of excess revenue over expenses and the level of outflow in terms of investments in capital equipment.
Investments: In 2019 $43 million was put into investments. The 2020 budget calls for $39.9 million.
Debt: Fagerberg told the board the hospital continues to pay off its 2016 refinanced refunding note. In 2018 an additional $10 million was added to that debt to secure funds to build the Outpatient Pavilion. Fagerberg said the hospital is now on the decreasing side of the debt again. In December 2019 the debt is estimated to be $31,575,000. By Dec. 31, 2020, it is projected to be $30,220,000.
Under the terms of the note, the hospital is required to have 75 days of cash on hand. The hospital has budgeted for 103 days in 2020.
Operating margin is required to be at 1 percent but is budgeted for 4.86 percent in 2020.
Fagerberg projected a 5.5 percent increase in volume in key growth areas with a 13.3 percent increase in patient care staff hours in swing bed admissions, physician clinics with the addition of providers and growth in existing practices (the hospital added cardiology and family medicine in 2019), dialysis clinic, infusion and physical and occupational therapy.
A 4.3 percent average increase in charges was projected, of which the hospital expects to collect only about 1.3 percent to partially offset expense increases.
Those increases are expected to be: 18 percent increase in support staff hours to sustain growth in services and facilities, 3 percent average age increase and market increases for 45 positions, 18 percent increase in total employee benefits, 3.5-5 percent increase in medical and general supply costs and a 10 percent increase in repairs and maintenance costs.
Fagerberg reported the total assessed valuation from the Salida Hospital District service area in Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache counties was expected to increase 17.88 percent over the previous year.
A mill levy of 1.784 for 2020 was suggested and later approved by the board.
