U.S. equities ended higher Tuesday, with the basic materials sector leading the broader market.
In economic news, President Donald Trump stated that he would sign the Phase 1 trade agreement with China in mid-January and travel to Beijing at a later date to discuss a broader trade deal.
The price of the 10-year Treasury note was little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 847 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $1.90 to $1,520.50, and crude oil prices fell 52 cents to $61.16 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed at 2.39 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished at 1.92 percent.
