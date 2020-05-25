U.S. equities ended mostly lower Friday.
Energy was the worst performer, while utilities held up best.
Economic news was light.
In corporate news, Moderna shares surged last week after the company reported positive data from its coronavirus vaccine trial. The vaccine is scheduled to be the first for large-scale testing in July.
Treasuries remained mixed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the week up nearly 780 points.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with more than 750 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $12.70 to $1,734.60, and crude oil prices fell 45 cents to $33.47 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.37 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.66 percent.
