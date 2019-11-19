U.S. stocks rose slightly Monday as investors looked for signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.
Falling oil prices drove energy names lower, while the consumer staples sector led.
In economic news, data from the World Trade Organization showed below-average growth rates of imports and exports around the world.
In corporate news, T-Mobile announced its CEO will step down in spring.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 858 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $3.26 to $1,471.47, and crude oil prices fell 92 cents to $56.80 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.3 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.81 percent.
