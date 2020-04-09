U.S. stocks closed higher today. The real estate and energy industries were the best performers.
In corporate news, the Federal Reserve announced it will temporarily and narrowly modify the growth restriction on Wells Fargo so it can provide additional support to small businesses.
Economic news was light today.
Treasury prices fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.2 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered Decliners.
Gold fell $4.50 to $1,679.20. Crude oil prices rose $2.52 to $26.15 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.37 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at .77 percent.
