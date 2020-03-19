U.S. stocks finished lower Wednesday, following a sharp decline that caused another trading halt during the morning.
All sectors were down, with energy the biggest decliner and communications services holding up best.
In economic news, jobless claims are on the rise as efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus impact workers across the nation.
In corporate news, Ford and General Motors confirmed they will temporarily close their North American factories in an attempt to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Treasury prices were down as yields increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 2 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $24.80 to $1,501, and crude oil prices fell $4.75 to $22.20 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.79 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.2 percent.
