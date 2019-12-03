U.S. equities ended lower Monday, led by industrials and technology sectors.
In economic news, President Donald Trump announced that he would raise tariffs on Argentina and Brazil for steel and aluminum imports.
The Treasury yield was little changed.
In commodity markets, gold fell $4 to $1,468.70, and the price of crude oil rose 79 cents to $55.96 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.27 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.82 percent.
