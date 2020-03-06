Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Anytime Fitness, located at 9985 D U.S. 50, Poncha Springs, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owners Roxanne and Daniel Sachtleben opened the facility in November 2019. The fitness center offers members 16 and older cardio, functional training, strength training and virtual fitness equipment.
The center also has a studio for instructor-led classes. Training program sizes run everywhere from one-on-one to small groups to larger teams.
Membership includes access to 4,000 other Anytime Fitness branches all over the world.
Anytime Fitness is open 24/7 for members, but its staffed hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information the facility can be reached by calling 719-626-2121 during staffed hours.
