Over the course of a summer, it is not unusual for the stock market to be a topic of conversation at barbecues or other social gatherings.
A neighbor or relative might ask about which investments are good at the moment. The lure of getting into the stock market at the right time or avoiding the next downturn may tempt even disciplined, long-term investors. The reality of successfully timing markets, however, isn’t as straightforward as it sounds.
Market timing is an investment strategy where an investor tries to identify the best times to be in the market and when to get out. One of the biggest costs of market timing is being out of the market when it unexpectedly surges upward, potentially missing some of the best-performing moments.
Outguessing the market is difficult. Attempting to buy individual stocks or make tactical asset allocation changes at exactly the “right” time presents investors with substantial challenges.
First and foremost, markets are fiercely competitive and adept at processing information.
During 2018, a daily average of $462.8 billion in equity trading took place around the world. The combined effect of all this buying and selling is that available information, from economic data to investor preferences and so on, is quickly incorporated into market prices.
Trying to time the market based on an article from this morning’s newspaper or a segment from financial television? It’s likely that information is already reflected in prices by the time an investor can react to it.
A recent study by Dimensional Funds of the performance of actively managed mutual funds found that even professional investors have difficulty beating the market: Over the last 20 years, 77 percent of equity funds and 92 percent of fixed-income funds failed to survive and outperform their benchmarks after costs.
Further complicating matters, for investors to have a shot at successfully timing the market, they must make the call to buy or sell stocks correctly not just once, but twice. Professor Robert Merton, a Nobel laureate, said it well in a recent interview with Dimensional:
“Timing markets is the dream of everybody. Suppose I could verify that I’m a .700 hitter in calling market turns. That’s pretty good; you’d hire me right away. But to be a good market timer, you’ve got to do it twice. What if the chances of me getting it right were independent each time? They’re not. But if they were, that’s 0.7 times 0.7. That’s less than 50-50. So, market timing is horribly difficult to do.”
The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has logged an incredible decade. Should this result impact investors’ allocations to equities? The S&P 500 went on to provide positive average annualized returns over one, three and five years following new market highs.
Outguessing markets is more difficult than many investors might think. While favorable timing is theoretically possible, there isn’t much evidence that it can be done reliably, even by professional investors.
The positive news is that investors don’t need to be able to time markets to have a good investment experience. Over time, capital markets have rewarded investors who have taken a long-term perspective and remained disciplined in the face of short-term noise.
By focusing on the things they can control (like having an appropriate asset allocation, diversification and managing expenses, turnover and taxes) investors can better position themselves to make the most of what capital markets have to offer.
Robin Bess is a financial advisor and director of client services at Cambridge Financial Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.