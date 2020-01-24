Kim’s Gym

Kim’s Gym is welcomed to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Tristan Diamond, Keith Zoni, Angel Rowell, Tiffany Smith, Kim Shaffer, Opus the dog, Tammy May, Cici Baker, Marie Klockenbrink, Shiela Moore and Dave Chelf. Middle: Gary Buchanan, Michael Varnum, Hank Martin, Maureen Schultz, Jennifer Leighton-Scanga, Wade Harris, Harry Payton and Heather Adams. Back: Mark Moore, James Bove, Sam Johnson, Jason Gobin and Art Gentile. Other gym staff members are Sandy Baur, Becki Rupp, Amanda Davidson and Leslie Duran.

 Photo by Henry Netherland

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Kim’s Gym to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owner Kim Shaffer has been a personal trainer and group fitness instructor for more than 40 years. She also was a Colorado State University-Pueblo professor of human anatomy and physiology until 2014.

She and her husband, Mike Shaffer, moved to the Salida region after opening Mountain Pawn & Gun in 2010.

Shaffer has owned and operated 14 different businesses, her most prominent being two health clubs in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Kim’s Gym officially opened Dec. 9.

The gym is in Suite C at 144 Old Stage Road, CR 105. It is officially open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Registered members have 24/7 access.

