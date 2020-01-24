Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Kim’s Gym to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Kim Shaffer has been a personal trainer and group fitness instructor for more than 40 years. She also was a Colorado State University-Pueblo professor of human anatomy and physiology until 2014.
She and her husband, Mike Shaffer, moved to the Salida region after opening Mountain Pawn & Gun in 2010.
Shaffer has owned and operated 14 different businesses, her most prominent being two health clubs in South Lake Tahoe, California.
Kim’s Gym officially opened Dec. 9.
The gym is in Suite C at 144 Old Stage Road, CR 105. It is officially open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Registered members have 24/7 access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.