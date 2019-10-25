U.S. equities ended mixed on Thursday.
The technology sector led the broad market, while the communication services sector lagged.
In economic news, new homes sales slid 0.7 percent month over month.
Corporate earnings continued to be reported with just over 79 percent of earnings reported for the third quarter having beat consensus estimates.
Treasury prices dipped as the yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 840.4 million shares traded. Advancers and decliners were evenly matched.
Gold rose $9.20 to $1,504.90, silver was unchanged at $17.80, and crude oil rose 25 cents to $56.22 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.26 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.76 percent.
