Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Skagen Law to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Chris Skagen is a solo practitioner who focuses on business law, environmental law and health care law.
Skagen represents environmental and health care organizations, businesses, physicians, trade organizations and individual clients. He has worked extensively with the ambulatory surgery center industry.
To contact Skagen, visit skagenlaw.com, email Chris@SkagenLaw.com or call 970-227-6234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.