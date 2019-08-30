Skagen Law

Skagen Law is welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Harry Payton, Dave Chelf, Ronen Skagen, Chris Skagen, Martin Egbert, Lily Egbert, Shiela Moore and Karin Naccarato. Back: Mark Moore, Michael Varnum, Gary Buchanan, Art Gentile, Dave Potts and Eva Egbert.

 Photo by Sam Klomhaus

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Skagen Law to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Chris Skagen is a solo practitioner who focuses on business law, environmental law and health care law.

Skagen represents environmental and health care organizations, businesses, physicians, trade organizations and individual clients. He has worked extensively with the ambulatory surgery center industry.

To contact Skagen, visit skagenlaw.com, email Chris@SkagenLaw.com or call 970-227-6234.

