Spruce Creek Counseling owner and counselor Ashley Ottmer said she hopes to provide her clients a safe space to get through whatever they are going through.
She opened her facility in October and began providing counseling services for all ages, including young children and mature adults. She said she has a strong passion for helping victims of trauma and domestic violence. She also has experience with co-parenting and couples therapy.
Ottmer does some telehealth work for the San Luis Valley Behavioral Health Group in Alamosa where she runs the PTSD group. She intends to bring a similar group to Salida when she has a fully private practice.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Capella University in Minnesota in 2016. She attended graduate school at Adams State University in Alamosa, where she received a master’s degree in clinical mental health in May 2019. She is currently pursuing another bachelor’s degree in nutrition through Purdue University.
The modalities in which she is trained include eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, emotional freedom technique, brainspotting and internal family systems. She is also a certified trauma informed practitioner, clinical trauma professional and a national certified counselor.
To adapt to COVID-19, she has been providing services through an online platform as well as by phone. She has also spread her couches farther apart in her office to be in compliance with social distancing regulations. She will wear a mask and make any other adaptations to make her clients feel comfortable.
Technological issues have made some communication aspects difficult. Some of her clients are also struggling to find a private space to communicate.
Ottmer’s own trauma history is what inspired her to take up counseling as a career. Her experience as a veteran also helped her develop a passion to serve others. She said her current position is the most satisfying she has had since her time in military service.
She moved to Salida 11 years ago for its natural beauty and is enthusiastic about outdoor activities like hunting, hiking, camping and fishing and loves the fact that those activities are essentially available in her “backyard.”
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and kids as well as crocheting and reading.
Her schedule is flexible and mostly based on clients’ availability. She said there is a lot of room Fridays and right now she is sometimes available Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Ottmer can be reached through sprucecreekcounseling.com, sprucecreekcounseling@gmail.com or 719-851-0838.
Her office is Suite 134 at 7405 U.S. 50.
