U.S. stocks edged lower Friday, with energy and technology stocks as the largest detractors.
Corporate news was light.
In economic news, the Producer Price Index, a gauge of U.S. inflation, increased slightly from June to July.
Treasury bond prices fell as their interest rates rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198 points, or less than 1 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 775 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold fell $1.10 to $1,496.60, silver rose 4 cents to $16.97, and crude oil rose $1.83 to $54.37 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.73 percent.
