by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Although Columbine Manor Care Center currently has its largest staff in seven years, Joshua Finger, executive director, said, “We still need more people to help us take care of Salida’s founders.”
Finger has been executive director for the past seven months.
“We have the highest pay for CNAs in southern Colorado. A new CNA starts at $17 an hour,” Finger said. “We’re also very competitive with the LPNs and RNs, and we offer sign-on bonuses with each one.”
Those interested in applying can stop by the 86-bed facility at 530 W. 16th St., call 719-539-6112 or visit lifecarecareers.com.
“You don’t need an appointment,” Finger said. “Just stop by. At Columbine, it’s my family taking care of your family. That’s my philosophy for this building and I say that from the heart. It’s a great culture here.”
