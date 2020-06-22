U.S. equities closed mostly down Friday.
Most sectors were lower, as utilities lagged and health care led the market.
In corporate news, Apple announced temporary reclosing of 11 stores due to heightened COVID-19 cases in some states, including Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.
In economic news, a plan to step up purchasing of U.S. farm goods, to comply with the Phase 1 trade deal, have emerged from Hawaii trade talks with China.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265 points, or 1.04 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $23.90 to $1,755, and crude oil prices rose 70 cents to $39.54 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.46 percent, and the 10-year
Treasury yield was little changed at 0.69 percent.
