Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center named Molli Buchanan of Salida its third-quarter TRAC STAR Monday at a hospital ceremony.
TRAC STAR is an acronym for the core values that guide HRRMC employee performance: teamwork, recognition, attitude, customer service, safety, talent, accountability and respect. The TRAC STAR award recognizes outstanding employees and is presented quarterly, according to a press release.
Buchanan currently serves as a CNA/unit coordinator in the Medical/Surgical Department.
“When Molli joined our team, she immediately stood out as a valuable employee. … She is self-motivated, holds herself and others to high standards and is one of the friendliest faces you will ever meet. Molli often effortlessly slides into a CNA role while working as unit coordinator to assist with patient care on busy days,” Amber Linza, one of her department managers, said.
“Her co-workers commend her frequently for her flexibility and willingness to help patients and teammates alike. … Molli truly does embody our TRAC STAR qualities, and we are so grateful for her outstanding work ethic and contributions to our unit.”
The employee who nominated Buchanan for TRAC STAR wrote, “Molli graciously greets all co-workers, visitors, families and patients and makes them feel welcome.”
Buchanan was awarded a $200 gift check, a jacket with the hospital’s TRAC logo and a certificate to be professionally photographed. A plaque with her photo will be displayed in the hospital café.
Peter Edis, hospital vice president of business development, acknowledged the other two award finalists: Kurt Sedlacek, a Salidan and courier at HRRMC, and Tom O’Brien, a Hartsel resident and charge nurse in the Emergency Department.
Sedlacek’s nominator said he cares about the hospital’s patients and recently walked with a disoriented patient until she was within eyesight of where she needed to be.
O’Brien was recognized for being welcoming to his co-workers and patients. “Tom always provides outstanding care to his patients to ensure they are as comfortable as they can be in an emergent situation,” his nominator wrote.
HRRMC employees can nominate any of their colleagues for the TRAC STAR award. Members of the hospital’s Communications Team review all nominations and then cast individual ballots to determine the finalists and winner. All finalists are eligible to be named TRAC STAR of the Year.
