U.S. equities finished lower Tuesday as geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on investors.
Manufacturing and trade reports showed signs that U.S. gross domestic product was on pace to rise more than 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield rose to 1.83 percent, and the German, Japanese and U.K. 10-year bonds were all seeing small yield increases.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 825 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $4.60 to $1,573.40, and crude oil prices fell 64 cents to $62.63 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.31 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.83 percent.
