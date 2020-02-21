Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Re/Max Mountain Vista Properties, 112 F St., to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Re/Max has had a presence in the Salida area for more than a decade. Its main office is in Buena Vista. In June it will have been two years since the Salida office was purchased from Walt Harder.
The business received the ribbon-cutting ceremony because Ritchie Molitor recently took ownership.
Re/Max brokers can help patrons buy, sell or relocate.
Re/Max Mountain Vista Properties hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
