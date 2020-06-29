U.S. equities ended down Friday, ending down 3.3 percent for the week.
The utilities sector led the broader market, while financials lagged.
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment was revised down to 78.1 in the final June reading.
In corporate news, Unilever and Verizon are the latest companies to pull advertising from Facebook.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped as prices rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was down, with just over than 500 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers 3, 125 to 786.
Gold rose $14.90 to $1,785.50, and crude oil prices fell $0.51 to $38.21 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.37 percent, and the 10-year Treasury was little changed as well at 0.65 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.