U.S. stocks ended lower Tuesday as concerns grew over trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
In economic news, personal income and spending came in as expected for June, while consumer confidence came in better than expected for July.
In corporate news, earnings from Proctor & Gamble beat analyst expectations, and the company issued better than expected forward guidance.
U.S. Treasury bond prices were higher as interest rates declined.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 805 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold rose $4.19 to $1,430.99, silver rose 11 cents to $16.57, and crude oil rose $1.32 to $58.19 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.57 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.06 percent.
