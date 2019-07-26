U.S. stocks were lower Thursday, as all sectors declined.
In corporate news, Bristol-Myers Squibb, 3M and Facebook all reported earnings above expectations, while Tesla, Ford and Align Technology reported results below analysts’ estimates.
In economic news, weekly initial jobless claims came in lower than expected, and durable goods orders beat expectations.
U.S. Treasuries were lower.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 876.9 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by more than a 2-1 margin.
Gold fell $8.90 to $1,413.90, silver fell 19 cents to $16.41, and crude oil rose 6 cents to $55.94 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.6 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 2.07 percent.
