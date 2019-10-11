U.S. equities ended higher Thursday, led by the energy sector.
In economic news, President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with the Chinese trade-negotiation team today.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices fell as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 693.6 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $14.60 to $1,498.20, silver rose 1 cent to $17.51, and crude oil rose $1.10 to $53.69 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.16 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.66 percent.
